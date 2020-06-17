LCSO: Otter Creek burglary suspects arrested

Two men were arrested after Levy County deputies said they burglarized a home in Otter Creek.

In a press release, LCSO said they responded to a home on Commissary Road on June 6 that had been burglarized.

Some of the items reported stolen were rare bottles of liquor, guns, various other valuables and a utility vehicle.

Deputies identified Caleb Coffman, 18, as a person of interest and when they interviewed him, he denied being involved but was found with several bottles of liquor and valuables that were reported stolen. Coffman said Buck Owens, 23, gave him the stolen items and when deputies questioned Owens, he denied being involved and said Coffman was responsible for the burglary.

During the investigation, Owens admitted to lying to detectives about his involvement.

Coffman was arrested on June 8, charged with multiple felonies and booked at the Levy County Jail with bond set at $425,000. Owens was arrested on a warrant on June 15, charged with multiple felonies and booked at the Levy County Jail with bond set at $520,000.

Detectives believe Coffman and Owens are responsible for several more burglaries that have been reported in the Otter Creek area and is asking anyone with information to contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office