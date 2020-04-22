Lack of NCFL representation in Governor's task force

The North Central Florida region is not well represented in Governor Ron DeSantis's Re-open Florida task force.

State senator Rob Bradley from Starke is part of the task force's industry working group on agriculture, finance, government, health care, management and professional services.

However, he is the only task force member from NCFL.

The task force will advise the governor on reopening the state following the coronavirus pandemic.

You can find the full list of members on the task force here.

