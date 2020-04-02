Lake City Police sets more restrictive stay-at-home orders than the state

One city in Columbia County took the stay-at-home order a step further than the governor's, although its legality is unclear.

Lake City police officers announced that it's set more restrictive guidelines than the state of Florida in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

A second executive order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday said the state's order supersedes any conflicting local orders. Now owners or managers of private property will be held responsible for gatherings of more than 10 people if they do not try to disperse them or contact police for help.

For people who gather on sidewalks or public property against the owner's wishes will also be held accountable.

The governor's executive order has required residents to stay home except for a list of essential activities including but not limited to religious services, walking pets and taking care of people who need assistance like the elderly or disabled.

Lake City Chief of Police Argatha Gilmore said she wants citizens to voluntarily comply.

“It is our sincere goal that these orders do not result in any sort of penalty towards our citizens,” Gilmore said in a press release.

As a last resort, the ordinance states people who do not comply could face a $500 fine and up to six months in jail.