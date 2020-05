Lake City police say they have no suspects in a shooting over the weekend and are asking for residents to come forward with information.

Officers say a victim and witness heard loud popping sounds on Saturday around Noon. At first, they assumed sound was firecrackers. That's when more gunshots were fired and a bullet grazed one person's back.

Officers say the shots may have been fired from someone driving a white sedan that was seen heading to toward Highway 90 West.