Lake City Police made one arrest today related to the peaceful protest.

23-year-old Gilmore Lamar Newkirk was arrested around four o'clock this afternoon for conspiracy to incite a riot.

The police report states that on facebook live, Newkirk stated he will be at the peaceful protest to knock things over.

Newkirk is being held without bond at the Columbia County Jail and charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and violation of probation.