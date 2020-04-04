Lake City Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday a police officer for the Lake City Police Department tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer is currently in isolation at home and is in good condition. The officer had not shown symptoms and they received a voluntary test as a precaution, as many other first responders.

“First and foremost, I am saddened to confirm COVID-19 has hit the Lake City Police Department family, and our thoughts are with our officer for a full recovery and a quick return to public service,” said Police Chief Argatha Gilmore.

After learning about the results Chief Gilmore contacted Columbia County Health Department Director Thomas Moffses, who's monitoring the Police Department.

The Officer who tested positive is getting consultation from the Department’s Director of Nursing, Marjorie Rigdon.

Since the results came out, several conference calls have been held to screen other employees and their families and give them advice.

The officer hasn't transported any prisoners or had any long direct contact with any members of the public.

Four department members have been tested and are waiting for results. They will also self isolate at home until results are available.

“Our Department has been proactive in taking as many precautions as possible to reduce exposure for our officers and the public, and we will continue to do so," said Chief Gilmore.

"We have worked tirelessly to prepare in the event that one of our employees tested positive. I want to reassure the community that we remain fully operational and able to deliver responsive public safety services.”

Social distancing protocols have been in place for weeks within the department.

Patrol shift briefings were moved outdoors with officers standing at least 6 feet apart.

Personal protective equipment like masks and gloves have been given to officers.

Medical grade sprays are used to deep clean and sanitize the back seat of all patrol cars after arrests.

Many calls for service have been done over the phone.

The LCPD released Online Reporting to reduce unnecessary contact between officers and members of the public.

Enhanced self-monitoring, including daily temperature checks, will

start immediately.