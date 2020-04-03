Lake City man charged with DUI after leading police on a car chase

A man led officers on a car chase through the streets of Lake City.

Lake City police officers responded to a disturbance caused by Michael Wilson, 33, at a Chevron gas station on U.S. Highway 90 Tuesday evening, police said.

Before officers could arrest him, Wilson jumped into his vehicle and sped off, police said. Wilson drove through a red light and oncoming traffic during the pursuit.

Officers used a pit maneuver to bring the car to a stop. They later found Wilson in possession of a pipe and an open container.

He is being held in the Columbia County jail on a $29,000 bond. He is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, resisting an officer and a DUI.

