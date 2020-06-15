What's next for Olustee confederate monument

A Lake City council meeting planned for Monday was postponed.

Residents planned to discuss the removal of a monument honoring confederate soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Olustee along with changing the name of the Olustee park and festival.

The festival is a weekend long event held every February by Civil War reenactors.

While many have turned to social media to advocate for this to change, others have started a petition to "preserve southern history."

On Saturday, Lake City police sent out a tweet attributed to City Manager Joe Helfenberger.

"Due to the amount of attention the Olustee monument is getting the discussion of this issue will be postponed. The topic will be scheduled for discussion when the city has face-to-face public meetings and an appropriate venue to allow for open conversation," said Helfenberger.

There is no new date set for this meeting as of right now.