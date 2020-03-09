Landfill ordinance raises concern from Ocala mayor and residents

The west side of Ocala is developing quickly… but Mayor Kent Guinn has vetoed one proposed project.

With a new community center, park and housing on their way, many are concerned about the proposed expansion of a nearby landfill.

During its regular meeting on February 18th, the Ocala City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance that would pave the way for the expansion of Friends Recycling in west Ocala, but mayor and congressional candidate Kent Guinn didn't think this was the right decision.

Guinn vetoed the ordinance, his fourth time ever doing so in his nine years as mayor.

"We're just heading in a different direction in West Ocala in that part of town and for us to allow that landfill to grow to what it would grow with the ordinance that was going to be enacted would be detrimental to that area,” Guinn said.

A new police and fire substation, the Mary Sue Rich Community Center, and a 12-hundred home development are all slated to be constructed in the same neighborhood as the landfill.

One of the major concerns from residents would be the increased industrial traffic if this is approved.

Resident David Arnold said he would rather see continued residential growth.

"I'm pro-business, I don't want to restrict them in any way but I'm also pro-development of residential and improvement of this area's residences and I don't see how expanding a dump can do that,” Arnold said.

There is no time limit set for the council to override the veto or keep it, so for now, the council has tabled the topic until the first meeting in April.

The council had a brief discussion on what their next steps would be before setting aside the topic.

At the April meeting, a new district 2 council member will have been elected, presumably ready to take on this issue.