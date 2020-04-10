Large Suwannee County COVID-19 outbreak connected to Live Oak nursing home

The number of COVID-19 cases have risen quickly in Suwannee County within the past week.

The county has one of the highest cases of COVID-19 in North Central Florida with 58 total cases as of Friday afternoon.

TV20 has also confirmed that a strike team is at the Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Live Oak, where the outbreak happened.

51 of the 58 cases in the county have been connected to that facility.

Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that 30 of the positive cases are from the center's staff and 21 cases are from patients.

DeSantis says the team traced the positive cases back to one of the employees at the facility.

More patients are waiting for tests results. This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story.