Latest on Florida's primary election

Florida, Illinois and Arizona are all holding their primary elections today.

And, as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders fight to be the United States' Democratic presidential candidate, this could be a crucial day for both of them.

Today, Ohio was supposed to hold its primary election, but it was postponed until June 2nd out of concerns for COVID-19.

"That was a difficult decision, I think ultimately the right decision," said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. "Because again, the only thing that takes precedence over a free and fair election is the health of Ohioans."

For the Democratic party, 248 delegates are at stake, including 29 "super delegates."

Poll averages predict former Vice President Joe Biden will get 65.5 percent of the votes, leaving Senator Bernie Sanders with 23 percent.

There is a third Democratic presidential nominee, Tulsi Gabbard, but polls predict she won't even get two percent of Florida voters.

Joe Biden is leading the race to become the United States' Democratic candidate by 55 percent, with Bernie Sanders coming in second, at 45 percent.

With several states left to vote and 1,991 delegates needed to win, either nominee still has a chance to become the United States Democratic canidate.

And, while President Donald Trump has had little opposition, will the strong turnout hold in a swing-state like Florida?

Check back for further updates.

