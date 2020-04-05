Law enforcement officers from across NCFL give thanks to UF Health Shands workers

Law enforcement officers from across North Central Florida are saying "thank you" to health care professionals.

On Saturday evening, officers from the Gainesville Police Department, University of Florida Police Department, and High Springs Police Department gave a special thanks to everyone at UF Health Shands Hospital.

They turned on their lights and drove by the emergency room as a way to give thanks to those who they say are on the real frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

"[I'm] proud. I mean, we should support each other. We're both out here on the frontlines," said Sgt. Lonnie Scott with GPD. "We should support each other to have agencies to all put in to send a representative if not multiple units or officers to take the time out and say thank you and give them applause, let them know how we feel. And, a lot of these people came on their own, a lot of officers came on their own because they thought it was important.

This is just one of the stories that will be featured in our "Goodness of Gainesville" story airing Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

If you have any photos or videos of an act of kindness, you can tag us on Facebook and Twitter.