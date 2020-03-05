Law school students compete in 2020 National Tax Moot Court Competition

A three-day competition gave law school students an opportunity to test their skills in mock trials.

14 teams of law school students across the country competed in this year's National Moot Court Competition at the University of Florida's Levin College of Law.

The Florida Bar Tax Section created the competition and it is the second time the competition was held at UF.

Students tested their advocacy skills by arguing against their peers in front of Florida tax court attorneys who volunteered as judges.

“When students are in law school, most of the curriculum that they have is in the classroom setting,” said Brian Howsare, the National Tax Moot Court Competition Co-Chair. “It’s not often that they really get to test their advocacy skills in front of judges or create filings that would go to court. So this is their opportunity to get a live-fire drill on those kinds of things."

Awards for the best-written brief, oral argument, and the best team will be given during the awards banquet on the final night of the competition on Saturday.