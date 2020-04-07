Lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis, attempt to close beaches statewide dismissed

A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Florida attorney that aimed to force Governor Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide beach closure.

The governor's attorney argued the judge did not have the authority to order the governor to close the beaches because the governor's emergency powers are discretionary.

"The plaintiff, in his amended complaint, is requesting that this court substitute its judgment for what would be the appropriate policy decision for that of the governor, which is the textbook definition of the violation of separation of powers," said Nicholas Primrose, the attorney representing Governor DeSantis.

The judge agreed, but left open the possibility for the issue to be considered by an appellate court.

The attorney suing the governor said he intends to follow through with the case despite the ruling.