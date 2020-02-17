China’s ‘War on Terror’ uproots families, leaked data shows

“Minor religious infection.” “Thinking is hard to grasp.” “Disturbs other persons by visiting them without reason.”

These are among the reasons listed for the detention of hundreds of Uighurs in detention camps in China’s far west, revealed in a leaked database.

The newly revealed database out of China has exposed in extraordinary detail the detention of 311 individuals, most of them Muslims, offering the fullest view yet into how officials decided who goes in and out of the detention camps.

It shows that the Chinese government focused on religion as a reason for the detention of Muslim-majority Uighurs — not just political extremism, as authorities claim.

It shows how the Chinese government has effectively criminalized individuals and entire families for practicing their faith — tracking, recording, and marking as suspicious ordinary religious activities like praying, attending a mosque, or even growing a long beard.

It also shows the role of family: People with detained relatives are far more likely to end up in a camp themselves, uprooting and criminalizing entire families.

When the Chinese government mass detention campaign engulfed Memtimin Emer’s native Xinjiang region three years ago, it wasn’t just the elderly imam who was locked away — three of his sons were as well.

Emer’s three sons landed in China’s detention camps despite never being charged with a crime - for trying to travel abroad, for being “untrustworthy”, or for going on the Hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.