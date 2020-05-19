Learn about boating safety during National Safe Boating Week

A company who manufactures watercraft wants people to learn more about boating safety during National Safe Boating Week.

People with Seadoo say that boating may become more popular this summer since more people will stay near their homes for recreation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They suggest people to include boating education in their curriculum to be prepared to get out on the water.

"People are kind of limited as to what they can do as far as travel," said Tim McKercher, Seadoo's media relations specialist. "[Since] going to ballgames and their recreational options are limited, it gets back to just simple recreation around your local community and that's getting out on the water."

Boat-ed.com is a website people can sign up for boating safety courses.