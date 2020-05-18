‘Leave it to Beaver’ star Ken Osmond dies at age 76, report says

(Gray News) - Ken Osmond, the actor who portrayed troublemaker Eddie Haskell in the classic TV show “Leave it to Beaver,” has died at the age of 76.

“He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father,” his son said in a statement Monday, per Hollywood Reporter. “He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”

Osmond died at his Los Angeles home, Variety reported. The cause of death is unknown.

The part of Eddie Haskell was originally going to be a guest appearance on “Leave it to Beaver” when Osmond got the role at the age of 14. But the producers liked the character so much he became a regular, appearing throughout the show’s run from 1957 to 1963.

After the initial run, he became a member of the Los Angeles Police Department, where he worked for 18 years.

Osmond also appeared in updated versions of the show in the ’80s and ’90s.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.