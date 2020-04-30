Still Open: Leonardo's Pizza of Millhopper

We've been doing it for about a month now, craving our favorite meal from our favorite local restaurant and ordering take-out or delivery. But for some businesses, it's just not the same. WCJB wants to let you all know which businesses are ready to serve you.

"It's actually really rewarding, the support we've been getting from the community. We've spent a lot of time building up equity in the Gainesville market and our customers are really awesome. They've really come out to support us." Leonardo's Pizza of Millhopper owner Kyle Cohan said.

For more than 40 years, Leonardo's Pizza of Millhopper has been making delicious Chicago style pizzas, delectable garlic knots, and tasty Italian meals.

"Some of the changes that we've made is that we've added online ordering to our website. Customers can order their pizza online, there's minimal contact when they come in, they just pick up their pizza and be on their way or they can give us a call, we'll bring their food right out to them in the parking lot."

It's not just slices of pizza Leonardo's is serving. The staff is also making it a point to continue serving smiles, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like Aidan Duncan, a 6th grader who just wanted to give back to those at the VA medical center after receiving dozens of birthday cards.

"I get to make pizza which I love cooking anyway and it's for people that help protect the country so that makes me even happier," Duncan said.

In times like this is when it's important to stick together, neighbors helping neighbors.