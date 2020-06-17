Levy County Animal Services hosts grand opening for new kennel

Levy County Animal Services is hosting a grand opening for its new kennel Wednesday.

Animal services said after 8 months of work, this new facility will be bigger and better than the one built thirty-one years ago.

The new air conditioned building has a total of fifty kennels along with a puppy room, observation room and two new play yards.

Levy County Animal Services Director, David Weatherford said he's ready to make the move. "We're just gonna lead our first animal in here and hopefully give the citizens of Levy County the chance to see where animals will be coming now."

As always, animal services says during the grand opening they encourage adoptions.

"Anyone that comes in and wants to adopt we will definitely do that too," said Weatherford.