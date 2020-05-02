Levy County Commission proposed Phase 1 plan delayed

The Levy County Commission has put together its own Phase 1 plan for reopening, but it will have to wait.

County Commission Chair Matt Brooks officially announced a phased plan of re-opening that was specific to the needs of Levy County.

The county's proposed Phase 1 plan is to reopen restaurants, bars, and gyms at 50% capacity.

Barbershops and salons will be allowed to reopen by appointment only, and all county parks will be reopened.

However, with the Governor’s latest Phase 1 order on Wednesday, the county must delay their phased plan.

Governor Desantis' plan will allow restaurants to reopen up dining rooms and outdoor seating again.

Tables outdoors must be separated by at least 6 feet and groups with more than 10 people should not be seated. In addition, restaurants will be required to keep bar counters closed to seating.

Indoor seating will be allowed at 25% capacity and social distancing measures must be in place.

Gov. DeSantis said Phase One will not change anything with bars, gyms or personal services like hair salons.

Those will continue to remain closed until data suggests it's safe to reopen those businesses.

The governor also said all state parks will be allowed to reopen, on Monday, when his Phase 1 plan goes into effect.