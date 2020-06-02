Levy County Commissioners alter their Emergency Order

Levy County Commissioners voted to make changes to their emergency orders at Tuesday's board meeting.

Restrictions are being lifted, allowing some organizations to reopen. This includes fraternal and youth organizations as well as country clubs and social groups.

According to city officials, these organizations will be able to run under the same guidelines as restaurants. They will be expected to maintain social distancing standards and operate at 50% capacity.

Clyde McGarva, a Levy County resident, said to commissioners at the meeting that he believes all fraternal organizations in the county should return to normal. He said these closures are having a significant impact on the community.

"We do need to get back, We've paid our bills in the last two-month, but we have no money, we don't even know what our bank accounts look like, so elections are coming up, so we need to get started, and we need to be open," said McGarva.

Commissioners also voted to rescind the emergency order that closed Henry Beck Park and Blue Springs Park.

