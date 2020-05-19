Levy County Commissioners discuss reopening vacation rentals

Levy County Commissioners met Tuesday morning to address reopening plans for vacation rentals.

The Chairman for the Board of County Commissioners Matt Brooks said that Levy County submitted their request to reopen vacation rentals on Friday and was one of the first to do so in the state. He said one of the requirements for opening these rentals includes a provision mandating that they are only available to Florida residents for 30 days or longer.

Local business owners from Cedar Key and other areas across the county were at the meeting to express their concerns and desire to reopen. Most of the commissioners agreed that these business owners should be allowed to reopen.

Commissioner Brooks said he is extending an invite to Governor Ron DeSantis to help Levy County reopen remaining businesses and vacation rentals.