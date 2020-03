Levy County deputies have discovered new leads in the case of a Georgia man they believe went missing in the area.

John Dunn disappeared from his home in Coweta County, Georgia, on February 13, deputies said. Two days later his debit card was used in Inglis.

On Tuesday deputies found his white pickup truck abandoned in a wooded area near a boat ramp on County Road 40.

Dunn's family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.