Levy County declares a local state of emergency: Here’s what you need to know

Levy County commissioners have enacted a local state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The declaration will allow the county to obtain federal assistance if necessary, according to a press release from Levy County government officials.

In accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines, Levy County officials have suggested event cancellations of 10 or more people. The Florida Department of Health has not reported any cases of COVID-19 in the county at this time.

Local Businesses & Restaurants

Several businesses in the area have adjusted their hours in response and all jury trials are suspended through March 27. Governor Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. The SBA and Bridge Loans will provide short-term, interest free loans for small businesses affected by COVID-19. Applications start Wednesday March 17 and continue through May 8.

Restaurants across the state of Florida will now be required to limit customer entry to 50 percent of capacity. Seating must be staggered and limited to ensure seated parties are separated by a distance of at least six feet, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Restaurants are encouraged to remain open and expand take-out and delivery services.

Levy County Schools

Levy County School are closed until March 30, but the county’s school board will provide free meals to children under the 18 or those with disabilities under the age of 21. Food disitribution will begin Thursday, March 19 startin from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following five locations: Bronson Elementary School, Chiefland Elementary School, Williston Elementary School, Cedar Key School and Yankeetown School.

Judical Courts

As for judicial courts, all other communication between judges and inmates must be conducted through online videoconferences. Onsite visitations for family members have also been canceled.

List of Closures in Levy County