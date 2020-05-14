Levy County deputy arrests man using fake ID of high school classmate

Levy County deputies say they arrested a man after he tried to give them a fake ID during a traffic stop.

Deputy Mike Sinclair, a Bronson native, stopped a man driving a truck with a broken tail light just outside the city and asked the passenger for an ID.

The passenger gave the name of a man Deputy Sinclair went to high school with.

Sinclair realized this was not his former classmate and arrested the man, who was later identified as Vincent Williams.

Deputies then learned Williams was wanted for burglary, grand theft auto, and child abuse in Alachua County.

He is currently being held at the Levy County Jail.