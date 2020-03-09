Levy County investigators search for Georgia man

Investigators in Levy County are looking for a man from Georgia.

Deputies used air and marine units over the weekend to search for John Dunn of Coweta County, after his truck was found abandoned in the woods near a boat ramp on Road 40.

Dunn has been missing since early February. On the 17th Dunn rented a kayak which was not returned.

Search crews focused on islands which was not returned. Search crews focused on islands near Yankeetown and Crystal River.

No new evidence has been found.

Dunn's family is offering a one thousand dollar reward for information leading to him being found.