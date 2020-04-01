Levy County issues emergency order banning gatherings of 10 or more people

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) --
Levy County commissioners have approved an emergency order banning gatherings of more than ten people.
The restriction does not apply to gatherings in homes, grocery stores, health care facilities, and government functions.
Government meetings and church services also are exempt so long as people are separated by six feet.
The order will stand until the state of emergency is lifted in Levy County.
