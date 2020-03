A Levy County man is recovering after he was run over in his driveway Sunday.

The 39-year-old man from Chiefland was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

When he recovered he told investigators Matthew Goins was the driver of the car.

Goins' description of what happened did not match the evidence and he was arrested, deputies said.

He is being held in the Levy County Jail on a $200,000 bond.