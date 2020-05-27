Levy County plans on soft opening of two parks

On Tuesday the Levy County Board of Commissioners voted to do a soft opening on two county parks.

County officials have agreed on opening Blue Springs in Bronson on Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Blue Springs will be open seven days a week.

Henry Beck Park will open in Gulf Hammock on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. That park will be open only on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

For both parks, there will be two sessions when a maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside. The first session will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The second session will start at 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The 50 person limit will be counted as the first people who enter the park and when the limit is reached there will be no new entries, even if people leave.

No drop-off or re-entry will be allowed.

Entry fees are $2.00 per person. The parks will only accept cash payments. Children under five years old are free. Levy County citizens older 65+ and members of the military, retired or active, will receive a 50% discount

Hand sanitizer will be available in the bathrooms and in the concession area.

Pavilions are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. However, volleyball and tube rentals will not be available.

The county is encouraging people to still practice social distancing and its goal is to have the parks fully open the week of June 15.

The situation will be continuously monitored.