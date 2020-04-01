Levy County to make quick adjustments to emergency order

Levy county released an emergency order banning gatherings of more than 10 for any instance except for church and government meetings.

Director of Levy County Emergency Management John MacDonald said, "If we don't as a country stop doing what we're doing it's absolutely crazy."

With the governor declaring a stay-at-home order, Levy County officials have to quickly adjust.

"We put an order in place just like that, and actually listed out the essentials who can and who can't. And gave law enforcement some enforcement powers so they can go and make sure that some of these businesses were doing. I use a lot of common sense when I do this stuff because we're going to scare ourselves into poverty."

Macdonald adds that it will be relatively easy to change the Levy County order to stay at home and inform people.

"Don't be afraid to go out into your yard and do yard work. Don't be afraid to talk to your neighbor across the fence or anything like that. Dont be afraid to go to the grocery store, just take your everybody be responsible for themselves and follow that six feet distancing."

Macdonald encourages and says that people can still hang out outside as long as there's less than ten. There's a list of exemptions to the emergency order and we'll keep you updated on changes in Levy County.