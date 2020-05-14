Levy County's Department of Emergency Management will offer free COVID-19 testing

School is out for students across the state but a different kind of testing is happening on school campuses.

The department of emergency management in levy county has launched a series of drive-thru COVID-19 tests.

Their first stop was Chiefland Elementary School where about 60 people were tested.

No appointment is required and the testing is available to all residents 18 years or older

"We set it up strategically in these local areas of the county to where they didn't have to drive so far to get a test," said John Macdonald, the director of emergency management in Levy County. "The county is so big. Having so many having to drive 37 miles to 40 miles to go get a test done. We can probably get more people to come and want to get tested within their own neighborhood."

There will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing tomorrow at Williston Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Saturday, the testing will be at Bronson Middle and High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Monday it will be at Yankeetown School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.