Levy county deputy rescues woman and three dogs from burning car

A Levy County deputy is getting praised for saving a woman and her three dogs who were trapped in a burning car.

Deputy J.J Roe responded to a car that had rolled over and caught fire on Tuesday in an area east of Bronson.

Roe used his fire extinguisher to try and put out the flames.

The Deputy helped the woman out of the car as they were surrounded by smoke. Once she was safe he went back for her three dogs.

Sheriff Bobby McCallum said in a statement it's "another selfless act by my deputies who are committed to the safety of each of you"