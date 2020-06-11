LifeSouth hosts blood drive in Newberry

A blood bank is reaching out to the community to get more donors during the pandemic.

LifeSouth hosted a blood drive on Thursday at the Tioga Town Center in Newberry to recruit more blood donors.

Blood bank workers are asking for donors of all blood types.

"People are still answering the call to donate," said Elvin Kelsey, LifeSouth's donor recruiter. "More is always better. "

Anyone who donates blood will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

"We can always use more because our local hospitals are always in need because LifeSouth does supply 100% of the blood for the local hospitals here," Kelsey said.

LifeSouth's bloodmobile will be at the Tioga Town Center again on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.