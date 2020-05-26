LifeSouth in need of blood donors

A local blood bank has seen a significant drop in blood donations during the pandemic and is in need of donors.

LifeSouth is asking for donors of all blood types and is in critical need of blood type O and B donors.

Anybody who donates blood to Lifesouth will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test to help patients who are critically ill with the virus and help them recover.

"Lifesouth also supplies 100% of the blood to all of the hospitals in Gainesville and the surrounding communities," said Laura Bialeck, the LifeSouth community development coordinator. "It's a good way to give back to your community and to make sure that the blood supply is at a safe level."

Visit lifesouth.org to find the nearest blood bank you can donate to.

"Summertime is traditionally very challenging for us to collect enough blood to supply our local hospitals and now our challenge is even a little greater because there are less places for us to go," Bialeck said. "So we just want to stress [that] it is safe to donate blood. Both the FDA and the CDC encourages people to come out and donate blood. We do have precautions in place to make sure that it is safe."