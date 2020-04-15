Lines at Columbia County tax collector expected to get shorter April 16th

This is April 15th, but income taxes are not due today because of COVID-19, that will be July 15th.

Today, however, is the deadline to pay property taxes. In Columbia County, people can expect to wait in your car in line upwards of 45 minutes. We'll show you what the hold up is that's causing the process to take so much time.

Normally April 1st is the last day to pay your property taxes before getting a late penalty of 3 percent but even after everyone was given 2 extra weeks to pay many still waited until the last minute.

Columbia County's Tax Collector Ronnie Brannon said, " this is the last day so this is going to be the busy day. There are quite a few out there it will be like this all day. We try to get them in and out quick as we can, we have two clerks working we got two lanes. We do the best we can, we do other services too."

Those other services are what takes so much time as Brannon says he's been surprised at how many people are buying cars and need titles changed. Still, if you're trying to get something like a license that requires a picture you'll have to be okay with something more temporary. "We also do temporary paper driving permits for people who are expired now or will expire during this COVID process, we give them a paper permit they can show law enforcement along with their license. That should get them by in any law enforcement issues they come against."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported "and the best way to avoid writing in a line like that is to pay by check instead of cash or credit card. You put that check in an envelope and slip it in the mailbox in front of the Tax Collector office, they say they check it twice a day."

Currently, the drive-thru is operating through two lanes from 7:30 am until 5:30 pm and lines are expected to be shorter starting tomorrow says, Brannon. "Yeah, I think there will be less of a line and a lot of reasons why they couldn't make it yesterday, or the previous 5 and a half months they've had the tax bill. But it won't be as bad tomorrow as it is today we don't think."

