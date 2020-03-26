Lines at grocery stores moving quicker as stores adjust

People are used to lines at Disney World but lines at grocery stores are the new normal in Alachua County.

We'll show you how county commissioners think their stay-at-home order has been working now that businesses have had a few days to adjust.

The day after the emergency order, lines to get into grocery stores had some shoppers waiting for hours. Those lines have since gone down.

Alachua County Commission Chairman "Hutch," Hutchinson said, "it's pretty clear to me there are fewer people out and about and I don't know how much to attribute to the emergency order put in place or if people are just finally now getting it."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported "I spoke with multiple shoppers as they were exiting a grocery store today. They said yes, waiting in line was a little bit inconvenient but nothing to really complain about. Not a single one of them said they waited for longer than 7 minutes to get in."

Hutchinson says they've coined their own term "retail friction" for only allowing so many people into stores and ordering restaurants to only offer to go services. "People have really figured it out and there's no long line outside of the store. People are able to get what they need but it has cut down on just the recreational shopping people were doing with all the extra time off they have."

As for when things will go back to normal, Hutchinson says there's no specific time-table. " For me, it's when we start seeing the rate of infections go down and when we know our healthcare system is capable of handling whatever the load is."

If you don't want to wait in line for groceries, many locations are making a curbside pick up and even grocery delivery available. Just call ahead and ask if it's being offered at the store you are planning to shop at.