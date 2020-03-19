List of grocery stores with special hours for senior citizens

PUBLIX

Starting Tuesday, March, 24, Publix will be open Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7-8 a.m for seniors only. This is for customers age 65 and over ONLY. The service will continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve seniors.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General said in a press release they are dedicating their first hour of operations each day to senior citizens. They are also planning on closing one hour earlier than the current closing time to allow employees to clean and re-stock, as well as for their health and wellbeing.

WALMART

Walmart is offering special shopping hours for seniors. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

TARGET

Target said they’ll “reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.”

WHOLE FOODS

Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. will serve customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public, under their new adjusted hours posted on the store's website.

WINN-DIXIE

Winn-Dixie has designated a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores.