FULL LIST: NCFL's qualified candidates for County and State House offices

The qualifying period for County and State House seats ended Friday and there will be some interesting confrontations in the fall.

Longtime public figures Rodney Long and Yvonne Hayes Hinson will be the only candidates on the ballot running for the State House District 20 seat being vacated by Clovis Watson. They will face off in the Democratic Primary.

Republicans Joe Harding and Russ Randall and Democrat Barbara Byrum qualified to replace Charlie Stone as the District 22 Representative.

For links to see where to find all qualified candidates in North Central Florida, click on the related links tab on this article for each county.