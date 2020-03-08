Live Oak International celebrates 30 years of high-quality horse sport

Many horse show-jumpers who want to advance to the World Cup Championships must first make a stop in Ocala.

The 30th Annual Live Oak International brings some of the best riders in the world together to compete in combined driving and show-jumping.

At first, the event didn't have a show-jumping element but the daughter of one of the presidents of Live Oak International believes she had a hand in helping add it.

Chloe Reid, who has been riding horses since she was 4 explained, "I was here watching my uncle compete in the four in hand driving and I looked at my mom and said 'why don't we have show-jumping?' We have a beautiful field I said 'let's add the other discipline.' Then it kind of took off from there we started off with a two-star Grand Prix for show-jumpers and then the World Cup qualifier and then it just kept growing."

Riders come as far as Ireland, Germany and Sweden to compete, some putting their meticulously trained horses onto airplanes to get here.

