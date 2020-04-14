Live Oak Recovering From EF-0 Tornado That Struck on Monday

People in live oak say they are happy to be alive after a tornado touched down on Monday morning.

The tornado, which was rated an EF-0 with winds of 75 mph, by the National Weather Service, moved through around 10:15, and caused significant damage to the farmers co-op building.

Todd Lawrence, General Manager of the Co-Op building, said "When I walked out our front doors, the wind had blown them wind open so we were actually sitting there holding the doors. And prior to that, we had a garden center tent out front here and so we saw that tent smash up right in front of us."

This was also caught on their security cameras placed around the building. Lawrence says he's thankful everyone is okay. "We did have quite a bit of damage, especially to our warehouse and showroom area. But the main thing is no injuries from employees."

Sheriff Sam St. John, who is also the director of Suwannee County Emergency Management, says they're worked closely with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville to determine the rating of the tornado.

He says, "Two weeks ago, we had the same type of scenario where a tornado touched down on the southwest of our county and so forth. We took a bunch of pictures and sent them to the Jacksonville weather service there and we did the same thing here."

Even though the tornado was rated an EF-0, which is the lowest on the scale, some of the weakest tornadoes on the scale can still produce immense damage.

