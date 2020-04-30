Live Oak native and former Gator football player, Thaddeus Bullard gives virtual commencement speech

Almost 10,000 Unversity of Florida students will finish their degrees this week. UF is honoring these students with a virtual celebration.

On Wednesday, a local UF alumnus gave his commencement address

on social media.

Former Gator football player, WWE star, and Live Oak native Thaddeus Bullard, also known as Titus O’Neil, delivered a commencement video.

"Covid-19 and the monumental wrench it has thrown into your commencement and your future plans is not your fault, you can't control those things but you are graduating from the best universities," Bullard said.

UF President Fuchs also addressed the student body in the video.

"Class of 2020 you will have my admiration for overcoming obstacles that have not been faced by any other in living memory, and I am confident that you will draw on that resilience to succeed in the years ahead," Fuchs said.