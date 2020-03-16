Local AAA offices working to alleviate travel issues related to outbreak

Travel plans for many North Central Floridians have been in flux for the past two weeks, but now many are facing outright cancellations.

With cruises being stopped for the foreseeable future and flights to areas affected by COVID-19 banned completely, many Florida tourist spots such as Miami's South Beach are following suit and closing usually populated areas.

Local AAA offices are working extended hours to meet the influx of calls but want to ensure people that their needs will be met.

“Once we started hearing from the cruise lines that they were pausing all departures, some of them through the end of March and some of them through mid-April, the staff has worked tirelessly," said Dianne McDonald, the field manager for the AAA offices in Gainesville and Ocala. "Even nights and into the weekends.”

“Our agents are trained and our leadership has been sending out very positive messages, understanding and knowing how they’ve been working to assist our members and for us to make sure that our clients are satisfied to the best that we can and know how," continued McDonald.

McDonald says that discounts and incentives for travel and tourism once COVID-19 is contained should help consumers and the travel industry get back on track.