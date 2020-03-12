Local COVID-19 precautionary cancelations

Dance Marathon at UF announced Thursday that the organization along with the university, the CDC, and UF Health, have decided they will no longer be hosting the event on the weekend of March 28-29 at the Stephen O'Connell Center.

The SEC Men's Basketball Tournament has now been canceled. This comes after the tournament started Wednesday. The Florida Gators were set to play their first game in that tournament Thursday afternoon.

The Big Ten, Big Twelve, and other conferences have also announced their men's basketball tournaments are canceled.

President Fuchs released a statement that in accordance with the guidance issued by the State University System and in response to COVID-19, the university will remain online until March 30.

Fuchs is also encouraging students to return to their homes and remain there until March 30. If students can't return home campus resources including dining halls will remain open for those students.