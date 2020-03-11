Local Census Coordinator Is Urging People To Submit The Online Census Form Starting Thursday

The government uses the Census to help with funding and to determine how many representatives to give to the community.

Starting Thursday people can fill out the census form online. The Census Coordinator for the City of Gainesville said that in the last census the county lost out on about $390,000,000 because people did not complete the form.

If you do not fill out the Census online, representatives will come to your door for the information. The form takes roughly 10 minutes to fill out and all information is secure.

To find out more about the Census click here.

