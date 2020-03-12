Local blood bank representatives say COVID-19 fears have led to shortage in donations, cancellations

People at area blood banks say it remains safe to donate blood; nevertheless, fears of contagion have led to blood drives being canceled.

Officials with the Food and Drug Administration say donation rates are also going down over fears that donors could contract COVID-19.

The assistant secretary for the Department of Health wants people to know "it is safe to donate blood."

People with LifeSouth of Gainesville and OneBlood in Marion County say they have already suffered a significant decrease in donations.