Local Pizzeria gives back

It was Gainesville bar owner JD Chester's idea to give out toilet paper, along with free pizza to first responders, hospital workers, bar and restaurant employees, and children under 14 years old.

Gainesville bars make most of their money when students are in town. Local bars were affected when UF switched to online classes and students went home due to the coronavirus outbreak. They were hit even harder when they were told they had to all shut down to prevent the spreading of the corona.

Another way they're supporting local bartenders is with a car wash. From around 12 to 4 throughout the week it costs $10 to get washed and the proceeds will go towards local bartenders.

