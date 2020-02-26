Local Rescues Are Ready For "National Pet Adoption Weekend"

Local pet rescue agencies plan to be part of "National Pet Adoption Weekend".

"Animals Helping Humans Humans Helping Animals" or "AHHHHA" and "House of the Happy Cats and Dogs" will have adoptable dogs and cats at the Millhoper PetSmart on Northwest 16th Boulevard on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

