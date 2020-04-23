Local SERVPRO disinfects vehicles for first responders

Organizations and businesses across North-Central Florida are doing their part to help those fighting on the front lines during this pandemic. SERVPRO of Alachua County West offered free car cleanings to first responders Thursday.

The company disinfected vehicles for multiple agencies in the area, including Alachua County Fire Rescue, Alachua County Sheriffs Office, and the Gainesville Police Department. The co-owner of the company said that they used a specific compound to clean the vehicles designed by SERVPRO’s Chemists.

“They make their own products. This was approved years ago by the EPA. It is able to breakdown any viruses in their cars. If they are carrying people around in their cars that don’t realize they may be affected. We are just trying to make sure they are safe,” said Becky Raymond, the co-owner of the Alachua County West Servpro.

Raymond also said that this is a great way to give back to the community and help first responders during this time. She said it allows her to help her employees by giving them hours.

"Then we thought hey this could be a win-win situation everybody is getting their hours cut because business is a little slow. This way we can offer pro bono to clean their vehicles for the Coronavirus and then we are also giving our employees hours. So like I said, it is a win-win situation for us to give back to the community,” said Raymond.

