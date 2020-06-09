Local Spiderman runs for Columbia County Commission

A neighborhood Spiderman wants to become an elected official in North Central Florida.

Todd Franklin announced on Facebook Sunday that he will be running for the District 5 position on the Columbia County Commission. He will file as a write-in candidate this November.

Earlier this month, Frank volunteered as an organizer for a protest against police brutality in Lake City. During the protest, Franklin wore a Spiderman suit.

Franklin will run against incumbent Tim Murphy and challenger, Brandon Beil.

