Local Spiderman runs for Columbia County Commission

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) – A neighborhood Spiderman wants to become an elected official in North Central Florida.
Todd Franklin announced on Facebook Sunday that he will be running for the District 5 position on the Columbia County Commission. He will file as a write-in candidate this November.
Earlier this month, Frank volunteered as an organizer for a protest against police brutality in Lake City. During the protest, Franklin wore a Spiderman suit.
Franklin will run against incumbent Tim Murphy and challenger, Brandon Beil.