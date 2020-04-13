Local animal hospital goes mobile

With thousands of people across North Central Florida obeying stay-at-home orders, businesses have had to think of new ways to service the community. Newberry Animal Hospital in Gainesville is extending their services beyond their now-closed doors.

Newberry Animal Hospital owner, Dr.Lance Baltzley, says adding a mobile service addition has been an idea he has planned for a while.

“A couple years ago we had this idea of convenience for owners that didn’t want to drive to the vet … we would set up a service where we would just transport their pets to and from their house, to our clinic. Of course, with COVID-19, it’s no longer a luxury... it's kind of almost a necessity. So, it was born out of the COVID-crisis really, we just decided to go ahead and do it,” Baltzley said.

While the pets won't be serviced in the actual van, the medical professional will pick up your pet and transport it to the service destination of your choice.

“I want the community to look at this as a model of safety and convenience," Baltzley said.

From routine care, to emergency services, and even food and medicine delivery --- the new service gives pet owners a peace of mind during uncertain times.

Katherine Heston is the Practice Manager at Newberry Animal Hospital. While she is one of the many employees working hard to keep everyone else's pets healthy, she's also the proud owner of her pitbull, Maverick.

"It's comforting to know that if I needed to reach out and get my pet seen, that they are able to pick him up ... even the same day, if needed --especially if it was an urgent situation. It's just comforting to know I have such a great group here to support my pet," Heston said.

The process is a simple but, thorough solution.

“Your pet is going to be safely transported by a medical professional to get the care that it needs. You’re able to still speak directly with a vet over the phone, go over all services that are being provided, and then get your pet returned to you. I think it’s a great service that we are offering to our clients in that they can comfortably wait at home knowing they are safe but also their pet is safe and being well taken care of.”

You can sign up for this service by calling Newberry Animal Hospital or going online to their website NewberryAnimalHospital.com.